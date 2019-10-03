(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket Casts

For years active mutual funds have been looking for a way to utilize the benefits of the ETF structure without having to show their holdings every day. They may have finally found a solution, but will it be enough?

Joel and Eric are joined by Dan McCabe of Precidian Investments and Rachel Evans of Bloomberg News, who wrote about McCabe's non-transparent active ETF structure in the latest issue of Bloomberg Markets magazine. McCabe, who's licensing his structure to the likes of BlackRock, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, discusses how this decade-in-the-making development came to pass and the benefit it might provide investors while addressing industry headwinds and competition.

Eric, Joel, and Rachel begin the episode with a brief discussion of Schwab's move to eliminate commissions -- the latest flare-up in the ETF trading war -- as well the new ETF Rule the SEC finalized last week.

