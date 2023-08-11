(Bloomberg) -- Hidroelectrica SA is expected to attract more investors in the coming weeks, as the hydropower utility’s weighting in Romania’s main index is set to rise after its landmark initial public offering, according to fund managers.

Shares in Hidroelectrica have risen roughly 5% since investment vehicle Fondul Proprietatea SA raised altogether 9.3 billion lei ($2.1 billion) by listing all of its stake in the company in July, outperforming Bucharest’s BET index over the period. It remains Europe’s largest IPO of the year.

While that makes Hidroelectrica the second-best performing European IPO worth more than $200 million in 2023 — behind Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit Nucera — it lags smaller power utilities that started trading earlier this year, such as Grupo Greening 2022 SA and Akfen Yenilenebilir Enerji AS.

“I remain positive about prospects of the company and current situation may be an opportunity to add more shares,” said Michal Semotan, a portfolio manager at Prague-based J&T Investicni Spolecnost AS. “It may be a bit disappointing that shares are now trading around 110 RON/share and not gaining more taking into account big over subscription in IPO.”

Shares in Hidroelectrica were broadly flat at around 109.50 Romanian leu in Bucharest trading on Friday, giving the company a market value of 49.3 billion lei. Hidroelectrica has the fourth-largest weighting in the BET index.

In the short-term, investors are watching for Hidroelectrica milestones, including its first-ever quarterly earnings release on Aug. 16 that could fuel uptake in the shares and trigger broader analyst coverage. Fondul’s shareholders, which include pension funds, may also decide to reinvest proceeds from the IPO back into Hidroelectrica.

“I think it’s fairly probable that the dividends received from Fondul will be reinvested into Hidro, so that should probably be another leg up for the stock,” said Mihai Bratfalean, an equity portfolio manager at Aegon’s Romanian pensions arm.

Hidroelectrica’s IPO was oversubscribed and the company attracted investors in part because of heightened demand for renewable energy producers in portfolios. Its investment case could receive a further boost from rising electricity prices in the next five to six months, said Bratfalean.

“Future developments, such as higher electricity prices, rising due to higher gas prices, are exogenous factors that should push the price close to RON120,” he said. “But that is only speculation, obviously.”

Market watchers are keeping an eye on potential risks to the company, such as new taxes from the Romanian state, which holds 80% of Hidroelectrica, to help address the country’s budget deficit.

But Eszter Lokietek, a fund manager at Hungary’s OTP Bank, said it wouldn’t be the government’s goal to overtax Hidroelectrica. “We don’t see a dramatic tax increase that would kill the whole story,” she said.

