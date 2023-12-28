High living costs have prompted a Canadian baby registry to expand its offerings beyond strollers and diapers into cash and other services.

Canadian online baby registry platform Giftstart recently began offering services such as babysitting nights or nannies. It also added a method for loved ones to contribute cash as new families adjust to extra costs of raising a child.

“We understand the importance of support and the diverse needs of Canadian families these days, that’s why instead of focusing just on the physical baby goods, we have broadened our services offering support services,” Scarlett Li-Goshawk, founder and CEO of Giftstart, told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview.

Li-Goshawk said she got the idea while pregnant with her own baby and looking for a registry.

“I couldn’t find a single platform out there that satisfied all my needs, whether that’s baby gear and having to create a secondary registry for smaller nursing products,” she said.

While physical gifts will always most popular, Li-Goshawk said more people are looking at buying services for their expecting loved ones.

