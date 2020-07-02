(Bloomberg) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court blocked a lower court order that would have let some people cast absentee ballots this month in Alabama without meeting photo-identification requirements if they are at high risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.The justices, over four dissents, granted an emergency request by Alabama officials who argued that the voter-ID rules are needed to prevent election fraud. The lower court order applied to three counties.

