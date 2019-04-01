1h ago
High Court Rules Against Death-Row Inmate With Rare Health Issue
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Missouri can give a lethal injection to a convicted murderer who says his rare medical condition means he would probably choke on his own blood.
Voting 5-4, the justices said officials don’t have to find another way to execute Russell Bucklew, who suffers from cavernous hemangioma, a disease that has caused blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat.
The newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, joined his conservative colleagues in the majority.
