(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Missouri can give a lethal injection to a convicted murderer who says his rare medical condition means he would probably choke on his own blood.

Voting 5-4, the justices said officials don’t have to find another way to execute Russell Bucklew, who suffers from cavernous hemangioma, a disease that has caused blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat.

The newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, joined his conservative colleagues in the majority.

To contact the reporter on this story: Greg Stohr in Washington at gstohr@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.