(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court threw out the death sentence of a Mississippi man who was convicted at his sixth trial for the same murders after the prosecutor repeatedly excluded black people from the jury.

The justices, voting 7-2, said the prosecutor violated the constitutional rights of Curtis Flowers, a black man accused of killing four people. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

