(Bloomberg) -- Caviar is about to get even more expensive.

In January, Uruguayan exporter Caviar Polanco increased its prices about 7% to cover rising fish feed, transportation, and energy costs. That follows an increase of about 10% in 2021.

Rising costs and a global supply deficit are to blame, according to a senior executive there. The shortage shows no signs of easing as demand outstrips production.

“We aren’t going to see that price increase reflected in our margins,” says Executive Director Facundo Marquez. “It’s practically the increase in our costs.” He didn’t rule out another price hike due to the global inflation surge after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

International restrictions on the trade in caviar harvested from wild sturgeon mean that most caviar now comes from farmed fish. Heavy investments in sturgeon farms at the turn of the century turned China into the world’s largest exporter, with shipments of 140 metric tons in 2019, according to a report by the European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture Products.

Uruguay, Latin America’s only caviar-producing nation, ranked among the top 10 exporters that year, with its two sturgeon farms shipping almost 9.7 metric tons of the delicacy. The U.S. is the largest buyer of Uruguayan caviar, with a 40% share by value in 2021, according to data compiled by fisheries agency Dinara.

The glut of cheap Chinese caviar in the 2010s created a new generation of consumers. It allowed restaurants, cruise ships, and airlines to once again stock a luxury good that almost disappeared after wild sturgeon were fished to the brink of extinction in the 1990s. Marquez doesn’t see a new swing producer flooding the market with low-cost caviar as China did anytime soon.

Caviar Polanco, formerly known as Estuario del Plata, plans to boost production to 6.5 metric tons in 2022, from 3.5 tons last year, Marquez said in an interview at his office in Montevideo. The family-owned company is already rearing the Oscietra and Siberian sturgeon that will allow it to lift annual production to 13 tons by 2027.

“We are convinced that global caviar demand will stay firm and keep growing,” Marquez said. “The majority of the production we are going to have this year is practically spoken for.”

Caviar Polanco saw demand rebound starting in the 2020 holiday season as emerging buyers such as Brazil, Mexico, and Vietnam competed for caviar with traditional markets of the U.S. and EU, Marquez said.

The Russian Connection

Russia was practically the sole buyer of sturgeon meat from Uruguay before sanctions disrupted trade that amounted to 96 tons worth $712,000 last year, according to Dinara. Marquez is optimistic he can find buyers in other countries until the Russian market reopens.

Russia’s share of Uruguay’s caviar exports dwindled from almost 17% in 2019 to 2.4% last year. “We practically haven’t exported to Russia for two or three years,” Marquez said. “Other countries were paying more. Russia historically buys large volumes at low prices.”

