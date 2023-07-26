(Bloomberg) -- Vici Properties Inc., the real estate investment trust that owns Caesars Palace and other casino resorts, increased its investment in Canyon Ranch, an operator of high-end spas.

The REIT has agreed to invest up to $150 million in preferred equity in Canyon Ranch, which is owned by Texas real estate investor John Goff. Vici loaned the company an additional $150 million, secured by its spas in Tucson, Arizona, and Lenox, Massachusetts, to refinance existing debt.

Goff said he plans to use some of the funds to acquire additional resorts than can be converted into Canyon Ranch properties.

Vici earlier agreed to lend up to $200 million for the construction of a Canyon Ranch in Austin, Texas.

