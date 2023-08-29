(Bloomberg) -- German businesses are increasingly curbing investments and eyeing production abroad amid high energy prices at home.

Over half of surveyed companies say the energy transition is having negative or very negative effects on their competitiveness, according to a report by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Among manufacturers, almost a third are considering or already executing a production shift abroad — twice as much as during last year’s energy crisis.

“The German economy’s confidence in energy policy has fallen to a low point,” the group’s chairman Achim Dercks said. “Concerns about competitiveness have never been greater.”

Germany’s manufacturing-heavy economy has seen a protracted period of weakness that shows few signs of abating amid plunging business confidence, and it’s the only major European nation whose output is forecast to shrink this year. While manufacturers used to enjoy relatively cheap power costs when Germany was still receiving pipeline gas from Russia, last year’s crisis forced the country to revamp its plan for future supplies. Its energy prices are currently among the highest in Europe.

While the expansion of renewable energy sources is expected to eventually bring costs down, they are likely to remain elevated until at least 2027, according to the government. Among large industrial companies — who often already have links to production abroad — one in four have already started or completed further capacity movements.

Germany’s ruling coalition is meeting for a two-day cabinet retreat in Meseberg on Tuesday and will also discuss possible power subsidies for industry. An initial plan didn’t receive support from all parties, but a new proposal by the Social Democrats’ parliamentary group advocated a temporary power price of 5 cents per kilowatt-hours for certain large companies that face international competition.

