(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s shares fell Tuesday after hours on the company’s debut earnings release.

The maker of battery-electric and fuel cell big-rigs reported a net loss for the second quarter of $86.64 million (up from $16.7 million a year earlier) as it moves toward production of its vehicles. The company hopes to begin fleet testing of the BEV version of its semi truck -- the Nikola Tre -- with select customers in 2021. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will be built in Arizona from 2023, at a site which is under construction.

The company ended the quarter with around $707 million cash on hand. It also expects to raise an additional $264.5 million in cash through the exercise of the 23 million outstanding public warrants at an exercise price of $11.50.

The company generated a modest revenue of $36,000 (you read that correctly: thirty-six thousand) from solar installations, but the release states these aren’t tied to the company’s core operations and are expected to be discontinued.

