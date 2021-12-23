(Bloomberg) -- One of Asia’s top-performing stock markets is heading toward a record high, thanks to a global rebound in technology shares and enthusiasm from retail investors.

Taiwan’s Taiex Index rose as much as 0.5%, set for a record close, boosted by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and MediaTek Inc. The benchmark is up 22% so far this year, poised for a consecutive annual gain that’s outperforming most Asian peers.

A sector rotation to Asia’s hardware technology stocks has lifted the island’s chipmakers this year despite global supply chain disruptions. Retail enthusiasm has supported the market as mom-and-pop investors ramped up their leveraged bets amid the stellar rally.

