(Bloomberg) -- Higher commodity costs linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risk slowing down the Democratic Republic of Congo’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund warned.

Crude has soared by almost a third since the start of the war to a 2008 high of more than $126. The surge could squeeze Congo’s budget for development spending as the government subsidizes fuel prices, the IMF said Monday in an emailed statement, after a week-long mission led by Mercedes Vera Martin to evaluate the lender’s loan agreement with the Central African nation.

Read: IMF Sees $1.5 Billion Loan for Congo Spurring Investment, Aid

“Higher oil prices generate significant budgetary pressures due to untargeted fuel subsidies, reducing fiscal space for needed social and infrastructure spending,” Martin said.

Coupled with rising global food costs and mineral price volatility due to sanctions on Russia and the war in Ukraine higher oil prices also pose risks to inflation and growth, she said.

Congo’s finance ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The IMF has long counseled the government to decrease or eliminate its fuel subsidies.

Read: Wheat Retreats From Record After Surpassing Food-Crisis High

Despite the headwinds, the IMF said Congo’s 2022 economic outlook still remains “favorable” and encouraged the government to bolster its reserves to protect itself from unstable commodity markets. Congo is the world’s third-largest producer of copper and the top producer of cobalt, vital for making rechargeable batteries in electric cars.

Copper hit an all-time high of $10,845 per ton earlier on Monday before reversing its gains.

Read: Gold to Copper Rack Up More Gains as War in Ukraine Spurs Demand

The IMF forecasts the economy grew 5.7% last year, compared with 1.7% in 2020 amid a recovery in the mining and service industries, while inflation was 5.3% at the end of 2021.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.