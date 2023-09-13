(Bloomberg) -- Companies are flocking to sell investment-grade debt Tuesday in an effort to get ahead of consumer and producer price index data set to be released later this week.

Bank of America Corp. and TurboTax developer Intuit Inc. are among at least 11 firms that kicked off high-grade bond sales Tuesday. That’s nearly double the six companies previously anticipated to issue bonds for the day, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters.

Bank of America sold $8.5 billion of bonds in four parts, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest-dated portion of the deal, an 11-year note that can’t be called for 10 years, yields 1.6 percentage points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the deal is private, after initial talks of 1.8 percentage points. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Intuit was also in the market, selling $4 billion of notes in four parts, according to a person familiar. The longest portion of the sale, a 30-year note, yields 1.2 percentage points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private, after initial talks of 1.45 percentage points. The sale proceeds will help repay amounts outstanding under an unsecured term loan.

Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley led Intuit’s deal.

Issuers are taking advantage of a window of opportunity to beat any possible market reactions after consumer price index and producer price index data is reported on Wednesday and Thursday. New debt issuance is expected to slow following the inflation data releases and as the Federal Reserve gears up for its next rate decision meeting on Sept. 20.

Among the nine other companies that tapped bond markets Tuesday was Vistra Corp., which sold debt in both the high-grade and high-yield markets to help fund the cash portion of its planned purchase of rival power producer Energy Harbor Corp.

Overall, the combined $19.05 billion of new bonds set to price today would bring the weekly total to $30 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives for Bank of America declined to comment, while those for Intuit and Vistra did not reply to requests for comment.

(Updates throughout to show deals have priced, adds total amount set to price Tuesday in penultimate paragraph.)

