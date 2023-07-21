(Bloomberg) -- Risk premiums on blue-chip US corporate bonds are hovering near the narrowest level seen this year, but the coming months may be a bit more challenging, according to Maureen O’Connor, global head of high-grade syndicate at Wells Fargo.

“Our longer term view is bullish across credit products including investment grade, but in the near term, we’re more neutral in that we’ve come very far, very fast,” O’Connor said in a Friday interview on Bloomberg Television.

High-grade spreads are at 123 basis points more than Treasuries, just eight basis points off this year’s tightest reading and 40 basis points less than they were during the banking sector turmoil in March. “But as a whole, it does feel like in the near-term sense spreads are fully valued in this current range and we see a little bit more downside risk to spreads over the next couple months versus upside potential,” said O’Connor.

“A lot of the higher-quality industrial names are already trading at their year-to-date tights, so if there is any sector-level performance from here, it’s probably within financials, perhaps further down the rating spectrum with some spread compression across BBBs.”

--With assistance from Katie Greifeld.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.