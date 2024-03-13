High Hopes for Yen Rally This Year Give Way to Talk of Slim Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Expectations for the yen to outperform its peers this year have all but evaporated, with strategists now forecasting the currency to end 2024 within a few percent of where it started.

Gains in the yen seen this month as the Bank of Japan prepares to end negative interest rates come after a 6% slump versus the dollar in January-February. Investors are excited by the prospect of a shift in Japan’s rate policy as soon as next week, but wary of the strength in the US economy and the likelihood that the yield gap between the two countries will remain wide.

Nomura Securities Co., Mizuho Bank Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc. are among those who have slashed their yen forecasts in recent weeks. The median prediction in a Bloomberg survey is for the currency to finish 2024 at 140 per dollar, just 5% stronger than the current level.

“The balance of risk is tilted towards a weaker yen than we are projecting,” HSBC Holdings Plc analysts including Paul Mackel, global head of FX research, said in a note this week. The bank sees the yen ending the year at 136 against the dollar.

This means that traders and investors who had pinning their hopes on a yen revival after three years of losses risk being caught out amid a more sober picture of how far the Japanese currency can gain once Governor Kazuo Ueda pulls away from sub-zero rates.

Stock prices hit a record high this month, inflation remains solid, and wage growth accelerated in January to the fastest pace since June, all supporting the case for a rate hike.

“Some in the market expect no follow-through rate increase after the removal of negative rates,” said Tokyo-based Yujiro Goto, head of Japan currency strategy at Nomura, which sees the BOJ making an additional rate hike in October.

Nomura last month revised its end-2024 forecast for dollar-yen to 143. In late 2023, its prediction was for 135.

At the end of 2023, the median forecast of economists was for the yen to reach 135 by December this year.

Japan’s currency started 2024 under downward pressure against the dollar as US Treasury yields climbed amid strength in the world’s largest economy as well as sticky inflation.

This means that the yield gap - a key driver for the yen - between Japan and other major global markets is likely to remain wide enough to constrain gains.

Expectations for when the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates are also getting pushed back. Swap markets are pricing in just a 16% chance for a reduction in May, compared with 100% in late December.

That shift is one reason Mizuho Bank changed its forecast for the Japanese currency. It sees the yen at 147 versus the dollar by year-end, compared with a forecast of 135 in late 2023.

Citigroup Global Markets Japan now expects the yen to only appreciate as far as 137 against the greenback, compared with its January prediction of 134 yen.

“The revision was mainly due to the resilient US economy and rallies in global equities as well as US yields,” said Osamu Takashima, its chief currency strategist in Tokyo.

Wage Talks Key

Some still see gains for the yen, especially with signs of increasing wages, the last piece in the puzzle for the BOJ. Japan’s biggest union federation, Rengo, will collate annual pay results and give its first tally on Friday.

“We will see a positive spiral in terms of the end of deflation and that will be constructive on the yen,” said Jean Chia, chief investment officer at Bank of Singapore. The company’s 12-month dollar-yen estimate is 130, she said on Bloomberg Television last week.

Japan might be in a position to soon formally declare that deflation is over, and that’s “indicative of a slow but notable turnaround in the fortunes of the yen,” said Steve Barrow, head of FX strategy at Standard Advisory London.

That said, the equity rally in Japan is an additional factor weighing on the yen. Stock price gains increase the need for foreign investors to sell the Japanese currency to hedge against further weakness, said Ed Al-Hussainy, New York-based global rates strategist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

“Add in higher front end US yields attracting long dollar carry trades and a weak growth story in China — a key export market for Japan – and you have all the ingredients for a weaker yen,” Al-Hussainy said.

--With assistance from Masaki Kondo, Carter Johnson, Anya Andrianova, Naomi Tajitsu and Tania Chen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.