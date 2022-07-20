(Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau can take solace from the fact that inflation probably won’t get much worse than June’s reading of 8.1%. The Canadian leader’s political problems, however, are just beginning.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that annual consumer price gains hit their highest since January 1983, a week after the Bank of Canada surprised markets by hiking interest rates by a full percentage point to beat down inflationary pressures.

Those back-to-back signals make clear that the overheating economy no longer needs the large budget deficits that have characterized Trudeau’s reign as prime minister.

“The environment has changed,” Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said in phone interview. “One would think policy changes as well.”

The question becomes whether Trudeau is willing or able to slow political momentum within his own government that continues to run in the direction of big spending.

In an interview Saturday with Bloomberg Television, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said removing pandemic support programs -- which were among the most generous in the world -- already represents a significant amount of fiscal consolidation.

After her government nearly doubled the nation’s debt during the pandemic, Freeland released a budget in April with less spending than expected that shows deficits can narrow to near zero within five years, thanks to windfall revenues from inflation and surging commodity prices.

Canada’s expected deficit this year of about 2% of gross domestic product is back to being the lowest in the Group of Seven, Freeland said, promising the Bank of Canada her full support as it tries to cool price pressures. “Now is the time to have a real eye on fiscal responsibility, and that’s what we’re doing,” she said.

The problem, for some, is that massive government borrowing over the past two years has left the economy awash with demand that’s stoking inflation. The amount of so-called excess savings, built up in part because of Covid-19 income supports, runs in the hundreds of billions.

So with the economy up against capacity, further deficits -- even smaller ones -- can add to price pressures.

“The starting point is important,” Wright said of the government’s narrowing budget gap. “You are looking at a fiscal swing from a very large deficit.”

Trudeau and Freeland should, at minimum, resist spending windfalls that continue to come in thanks to the current inflationary period, Wright said.

Another concern is that the April budget may be more of placeholder. Trudeau and his finance minister have a long list of agenda items that still need to be funded.

Canada’s provinces are pushing for more health spending. Debt servicing costs are rising along with interest rates, and defense spending is on the rise. The governing Liberals, meanwhile, are being propped up in parliament by the left-leaning New Democratic Party in a deal that saw the government promise new a dental care program and other social spending.

The longer inflation persists, the more pressure there will likely be to provide some direct relief for households. A little further out, Freeland also needs to leave some room to finance the next Liberal Party election campaign platform.

There’s still plenty of debate about what fiscal discipline looks like.

Some economists think the government should try to scale back planned growth in operating expenses, in order to help Governor Tiff Macklem fight inflation and limit how high interest rates eventually need to rise. Others say any pull back now may be risky at a time when the economy is slowing and consumer confidence is dropping.

“Our main message right now is that coordination with the Bank of Canada is warranted and some adjustment is needed in government spending,” Rebekah Young, head of inclusion and resilience economics at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone.

Yet, even those who want deeper cuts acknowledge that fiscal retrenchment would be an tough political bridge for this government to cross. Trudeau came into office in 2015 promising to create a more equal society through government spending and that core policy has never really changed.

The bigger risk is Trudeau succumbs to pressure and continues injecting cash into an overheated economy.

One positive for the prime minister is that Canadians aren’t yet blaming him for the crisis, at least in large enough numbers to matter.

According to a Nanos Research Group poll conducted for Bloomberg News this month, about one quarter of Canadians say government spending is the primary reason for the higher inflation. Given typical partisan fault lines, that’s about the same share that would blame Trudeau for a host of other problems.

Most economists expect inflation will return to more normal levels by the end of next year, and some believe the June reading may be near its peak.

If inflation persists at elevated levels, however, interest rates will need to go even higher and that increases the risks of a major downturn. A world of high inflation and slow growth will be a toxic mix for the nation’s finances -- a key lesson from the 1970s, when Trudeau’s father ran the government.

The high inflation will increase pressure on Freeland to spend more, while the low growth acts as a drag on revenue. That’s a deficit trap for even the most fiscally disciplined government.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.