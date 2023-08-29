High Liner Foods Inc. says chief executive Rod Hepponstall is stepping down.

The company says its board has accepted Hepponstall's resignation, effective on or before Jan. 2, 2024.

High Liner says it will begin a comprehensive internal and external search for a new CEO.

Hepponstall has been chief executive at the seafood company since May 2018.

He is expected to help the company on a transition plan.

High Liner is a processor and marketer of frozen seafood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.