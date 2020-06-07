(Bloomberg) -- An adviser to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour and a former Tesco chairman are among the witnesses set to testify at Amanda Staveley’s 1.5 billion-pound ($1.9 billion) case against Barclays Plc, the Financial Times reported.

The latest chapter is due to begin on Monday and will include Ali Jassim and PCP Capital Partners LLP’s Staveley as witnesses, according to the newspaper. It will focus on the events around the British lender’s 2008 emergency fundraising, in which the bank turned to Qatar and Abu Dhabi to raise capital and avoid a U.K. government bailout.

The bank’s witnesses are set to include Richard Broadbent, who at the time was a senior non-executive director at Barclays and later became chairman of Tesco, according to the report.

Barclay’s former chief executive John Varley, who was acquitted of criminal wrongdoing by the Court of Appeal in 2019, is expected to give evidence about the fundraising under oath in a court for the first time, while Roger Jenkins, Barclays’ former chairman of investment banking in the Middle East, is also expected to testify.

Staveley claims that Barclays cheated her out of profits she should have earned by bringing investors into the deals. The civil case was delayed for years while criminal trials against former Barclays executives Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath worked through the courts. A jury unanimously acquitted the men of fraud in February.

