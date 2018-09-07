(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My end-of-week morning train reads:

Gen Z was shaped by recessions, financial crises, war, terror threats, school shootings and the constant glare of social media. Meet your new employees. (Wall Street Journal)

It’s Not Time to Hit the Ejector Seat on Emerging Markets (Bloomberg Opinion)

Hospitals are fed up with drug companies, so they’re starting their own (Washington Post)

Smart Beta Is Officially Dead, But Not Forgotten (Alpha Architect)

What information should we consume? (the Money Illusion)

A New Spotify Initiative Makes the Big Record Labels Nervous (New York Times)

Ten Things I Never Knew About Las Vegas Until I Ran a High-Roller Suite (Bloomberg)

A New Origin Story for Dogs (the Atlantic)

Last Rites for the Village Voice, a Bohemian Who Stayed On Too Long (New York Times)

Paul McCartney interview: the Beatles star on seeing God, teaching Stormzy to play piano and his new album, “Egypt Station” (the Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers and CEO of Elevate Sports Ventures.

The Hottest Private Debt Managers

Source: Institutional Investor

