(Bloomberg) -- Diplomacy intended to salvage the Iran nuclear deal goes into high gear this week after Tehran threatened to follow the U.S. in abandoning the accord.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas landed in Iran’s capital on Monday to meet with his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Tehran on Wednesday for more consultations, while in Vienna, the International Atomic Energy Agency will assess the state of the 2015 agreement that was supposed to rein in Iranian nuclear work in return for sanctions relief.

“We should exchange views with Tehran about possible next steps that help us in the EU meet our commitments,” Maas said at a Sunday briefing in the United Arab Emirates. “I think we will find tangible ways to maintain the agreement during our talks.”

The flurry of diplomacy kicked off after Iran’s president signaled May 8 that the country could soon violate terms of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The declaration was made on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. decision to unilaterally exit the accord and reimpose sanctions, including on vital oil exports. With its economy plunging into recession, Iran gave European signatories 60 days to deliver the financial relief offered under the deal in return for moderating its nuclear output.

The brinkmanship underscores the need for “active diplomacy” to defuse the standoff between Iran and the U.S. that has grown more volatile, according to a senior European official with knowledge of Monday’s talks between Maas and Zarif.

The European vehicle to sustain trade with Iran, Instex, will become operational this month, according to the official, who asked not to be identified in return for discussing the private consultations. A material violation of the nuclear agreement would force European Union governments to end efforts to help Iran avoid U.S. sanctions.

In Vienna, IAEA monitors convene to assess Iranian compliance. They reported last month in a 15th consecutive quarterly report that showed Iran has observed its obligations, amid growing concerns that the Trump administration’s campaign to counter Iranian influence in the Middle East could spill into war.

“I am worried about tensions over the Iran nuclear issue,” IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said in a statement. “The nuclear-related commitments entered into by Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action represent a significant gain. I therefore hope that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue.”

Tensions spiked after the U.S. accelerated the deployment of a carrier strike group to the Gulf to counter unspecified Iranian threats, and suggested without providing proof that Iran and its proxies were to blame for attacks on ships in the crucial waterway as well as a Saudi oil pipeline, and sent more troops to the region.

The visit by Abe, the first by a sitting Japanese prime minister in 41 years, was endorsed by President Donald Trump and is an effort to open a channel for mediation. But with the U.S. continuing to pile on new sanctions that target Iran’s petrochemical industry, the initiative has failed to gain traction.

“It only took one week for the emptiness of the U.S. president’s claim of wanting negotiations with Iran to be shown,” Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told semi-official media. “The American policy of maximum pressure is a failed one."

