(Bloomberg) -- Dutch coffee seller JDE Peet’s stock surged after consumers paid higher prices to drink its coffee, helping earnings beat estimates in the first half.

The owner of Douwe Egberts and Pickwick said it increased prices by less than 1 euro-cent per cup on average but it was enough to drive revenue up by nearly 20% to 3.9 billion euros ($3.97 billion), beating market expectations, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The shares rose the most since February and were 11% higher at 30.80 euros as of 10:55 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Price increases are necessary when “confronted with an exceptional level of cost inflation,” said Chief Executive Officer Fabien Simon. The company also stepped up cost efficiencies and its “absolute gross profit held up well year-over-year,” he said.

Rising wages and coffee prices are forcing roasters and sellers to bump up what they charge customers at the till. Starbucks’s operating margin declined by 400 basis points in the quarter ended July 3 because of inflation, higher wages and anti-Covid measures in China.

Many consumer companies in Europe are pushing up prices as they grapple with inflation, meaning consumers are bearing the brunt of inflation so far.

Shoppers Feel the Pain as Consumer Giants Pass On Soaring Costs

Challenges and pricing started earlier for JDE Peet’s, making its first half beat more significant than peers, Citi analyst Cedric Besnard said in an emailed note.

JDE Peet’s said it expects to deliver double-digit organic sales growth this fiscal year, with “disciplined pricing for inflation” to counter accelerating costs. Its underlying profit for the period rose 17% to 523 million euros in the first half.

The company said a manufacturing facility in Ukraine’s Trostyanets was damaged as a result of the war. The total loss related to the damage of the factory, equipment and inventory was about 7 million euros, the company said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.