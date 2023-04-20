(Bloomberg) -- Higher hospital costs aren’t abating, and that could squeeze access to care, a hospital group is warning.

“Over half of hospitals ended 2022 operating at a financial loss — an unsustainable situation for any organization in any sector, let alone hospitals,” the American Hospital Association said in a report Thursday. “So far, that trend has continued into 2023 with negative median operating margins in January and February.”

Higher labor, drug and supply costs drove hospitals’ overall expenses up 17.5% between 2019 and last year, according to data from Syntellis Performance Solutions for the association. Meanwhile, Medicare reimbursements grew only 7.5% over that period.

That doesn’t account for billions of dollars the federal government poured into the health-care system in the early part of the pandemic, through programs like the $178 billion Provider Relief Fund and higher reimbursements for some care. But that support is winding down, and the national public health emergency is scheduled to end May 11, meaning many of the provisions that helped health-care providers will disappear.

The persistent high costs, the end of the public emergency and the expected departure of millions of Americans from the Medicaid rolls as eligibility screening resumes spell trouble, Bharath Krishnamurthy, the hospital association’s policy director, said in an email.

“Certainly, the fact that the growth in hospitals’ expenses are more than double the growth in reimbursement will lead to patient access issues,” Krishnamurthy said. “Many hospital programs and services that patients rely on may limit or cut, and in extreme cases, hospitals may be forced to close.” He noted that eight rural hospitals have already closed this year, according to University of North Carolina’s Sheps Center.

The three major ratings companies all have negative outlooks for not-for-profit hospitals. And hospitals are leading when it comes to municipal finance distress, with 10 in technical default so far this year, according to an April 19 report from Municipal Market Analytics. A technical default is a breach of a loan agreement that doesn’t involve missing a payment.

“Meaningful improvement will likely take multiple years,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report in December that downgraded the sector.

Labor led the cost increases. Hospitals dealt with a greater administrative burden, too, according to the report, including more time spent securing prior authorizations to ensure payment for services.

