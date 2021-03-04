(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak defended his plan to increase U.K. taxes to their highest level in more than 50 years, saying it was fair for the highest earners to suffer the hardest hit.

Sunak was speaking a day after his budget set out plans to increase corporation tax and levy higher income tax bills on more than 2 million people in the years ahead, to start paying Britain’s vast pandemic bills.

In broadcast interviews, the chancellor cited analysis showing “the richest 20% of households” will contribute about 15 times more than those on the lowest incomes. “Crucially, those on higher incomes are affected more by this policy -- it’s a very progressive policy,” Sunak told Sky News. “That’s why this is a fair way to help solve the problems that we need to.”

He said 70% of businesses won’t be affected by his proposal to raise the tax on profits.

In Wednesday’s budget, Sunak announced a freeze of income tax thresholds, pulling more people into paying higher bills as earnings rise in the future, and a hike in corporation tax for larger, profitable firms to 25% in 2023, from 19% now.

The measures will raise the total tax burden from 34% to 35% of GDP in 2025-26, the highest level since the late 1960s. Freezing income tax thresholds for four years brings 1.3 million people into the tax system and creates 1 million higher-rate taxpayers by 2025-26, according to government forecasts.

Read more: Sunak Plans Highest U.K. Taxes Since 1960s to Pay Pandemic Bill

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.