(Bloomberg) -- Global markets have already moved on to the idea that the interest rate hiking cycle is at an end. But for Africa’s frontier economies, the ghost of the “higher-for-longer” narrative has yet to be buried.

Malawi’s central bank announced Thursday that it devalued its currency by 44%. It joined Nigeria, Angola and Egypt that have depreciated their exchange rates this year amid tighter monetary conditions and a shortage of foreign exchange.

Rising global interest rates and higher commodity prices have exposed many developing countries with a fixed exchange rate to risks of external imbalances and capital flight. Slowing economies have also left frontier markets with unsustainable debt burdens and shortages of dollars. The shocks have forced some nations to devalue sharply.

Read more: Swaps Markets Price a Game-Over Scenario for Global Hiking Cycle

The ‘higher-for-longer’ narrative had not helped sentiment said Gergely Urmossy, emerging-markets strategist at Societe Generale London Branch.

“Most of these markets find it difficult or some even impossible to access international capital markets to raise hard-currency funds,” which in turn makes it difficult for them to limit local currency weakness.

Malawi

Malawi’s central bank devalued the kwacha in a step that leaves it worth two-thirds less than it was at the start of the year.

The currency will be sold at auction at 1,700 with effect from Thursday, compared with 1,180.29 previously, the Reserve Bank of Malawi said in a statement. The 44% devaluation is the fifth this year, said Betchani Tchereni, an associate professor of economics at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences.

Kenya

Currencies in the region trading at or near record lows this year include the Kenyan shilling, which has fallen against the dollar for every month since May 2021. It traded at 151.93 per dollar as of 7:35 a.m. in London.

Zambia

The kwacha neared a record low days before a new central bank measure takes effect. The currency traded at 22.6750 per dollar, its weakest since 2021. A breach of that level would take it to its lowest level ever.

Nigeria

Moves by Nigeria’s central bank to stabilize the naira have yet to reap rewards after the West African nation allowed the currency to trade more freely and it slumped to a record in June. It traded at 1,150 on the parallel market on Wednesday.

(Updates with fresh context)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.