(Bloomberg) -- Longer-dated debt is the main attraction in January’s deluge of bond sales as investors rush to lock in juicy yields before central banks start cutting interest rates.

Eager borrowers such as T-Mobile US Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.’s PacifiCorp and real estate company Vonovia SE are finding enthusiastic buyers for debt that offers some of the most attractive coupons in years. Investors are keen to lock in these deals given expectations that monetary policy easing will drive yields down later in the year.

In Europe, more than half the bonds sold so far in 2024 have a duration of seven years or more, with deals maturing in 10 years or longer receiving the best coverage, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the US, tenors of 10 to 30-year and beyond have made up about 44% of total issuance, ahead of five to seven-year paper.

The demand reflects a conviction that rate cuts will be extensive, as traders price in more than 150 basis points of easing by the Federal Reserve and around 125 basis points by the European Central Bank and Bank of England. Borrowers are reaping the benefit, selling debt with longer maturities that aren’t materially more expensive than for shorter term deals.

Current spreads are sufficiently compelling for borrowers with funding needs to issue longer-dated debt, even if the rate curve is likely to come down even more later this year, said Fabianna Del Canto, co-head of capital markets for EMEA at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., which has been a lead manager on bond deals this month including sales for Eni SpA and Volkswagen AG’s leasing unit.

“Conditions are incredibly strong right now and executions are largely meeting a very receptive audience,” Del Canto said. “After last year’s volatility, issuers know that such a reception is all but guaranteed and best to strike while market is hot and investors are hungry.”

During the era of ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing, credit investors were forced to go down the ratings scale in search of returns as top rated firms paid coupons of sometimes less than 1%. Yet an index of investment grade corporates now offers a yield of around 5%, buyers are once again seeing opportunities.

The current window may possibly be the last opportunity to secure higher yields with longer durations before policy easing starts, said Matt Brill, head of investment grade for North America at Invesco Advisers Inc., which has $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

“If you can lock in and be guaranteed by a high-quality corporation that you’re going to be getting the coupon for the next 30 years, that’s attractive,” Brill said.

Take T-Mobile, for example. The wireless network operator sold 31-year maturities this week after receiving final orders for more than eight times the $750 million in bonds that were on offer. That compares to a separate $1 billion tranche of five-year debt that garnered offers for 3.5 times the amount issued.

Still, for investors who are concerned that rate cuts may not happen soon, or be as steep as currently expected, shorter maturities remain the preference of choice.

“From a total return investment perspective, I’m more biased toward the shorter-to-intermediate part of the curve,” said Steven Boothe, head of global investment-grade fixed income at T. Rowe Price Group Inc., which manages about $1.5 trillion. “You still have decent yields in the front end of the curve. Your breakeven is a little more attractive in the event the Fed disappoints and doesn’t cut as much as expected.”

Still, the likelihood that policy easing may get upended by risks such as an expanded conflict in the Middle East, inflation making a sudden return or the aftermath of elections, make the current environment an even more compelling opportunity to seize favorable conditions and get ahead with yearly funding plans.

Debt issuance in Europe from corporates and financials has reached the equivalent of almost €90 billion ($98.5 billion), with the US marginally ahead at almost $100 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Borrowers have spotted an opportunity and are making hay while the sun is shining,” said Giulio Baratta, BNP Paribas SA’s head of investment-grade finance debt capital markets for EMEA. “Investors want to buy bonds, they want to buy higher beta credit and longer maturities.”

