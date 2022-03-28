Higher Gasoline Prices Have U.S. Drivers Filling Up More Often

(Bloomberg) -- Surging fuel prices haven’t discouraged Americans from buying gasoline. Now they are just buying less, but more often.

An average American fills up their car to $27.50 per gas station visit, irrespective of what the price per gallon is, according to an analysis by RBC Capital Markets. As the price increases, $27.50 buys less gasoline than it did before, making customers visit gas stations more frequently.

Drivers are returning to the pump 22% more often than last year after retail prices topped $4 a gallon, RBC says. Higher pump prices haven’t led to demand destruction, which RBC expects to see if the price goes up to $5.20 a gallon.

RBC uses geolocation data that monitor foot traffic around nearly 135,000 U.S. gas stations.

