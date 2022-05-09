(Bloomberg) -- Rising helium costs are letting the air out of Party City Holdco Inc.’s results as supply-chain issues roil the global economy.

The company’s profits took a $2 million hit because it’s paying more to secure the gas as spring graduation approaches and celebrations tick up after two years of pandemic restrictions, Party City said during its earning call Monday. The firm said it diversified its supplier base after helium shortages impacted earnings in 2019 but is now coping with facilities that have shuttered or paused production.

Helium isn’t Party City’s only challenge. The firm has had to compete with expanded offerings online and at discount chains like Walmart. It recorded losses of more than $500 million in both 2019 and 2020, before narrowing its loss to $6.5 million last year.

The party supply retailer’s shares plummeted as much as 64% Monday, to the intraday lowest since June 2020, after it reported that it would cut its full-year revenue forecast. Its results also sent its bonds into free fall. Its 8.75% bond, due 2026, was down about 10 cents on the dollar to 76.25 cents Monday afternoon, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Party City had restructured its debt last February with a $750 million bond exchange, after battling store closures and fewer parties due to the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.