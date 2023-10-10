(Bloomberg) -- As some emerging markets start to ease monetary policy, gains in developing currencies this year may be at risk should policymakers in advanced economies keep interest rates higher for longer, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Tuesday.

“High interest rate differentials and lower market volatility have driven strong gains for emerging market currencies through carry trades, although recent pullbacks in some emerging market currencies point to choppier conditions in coming quarters,” according to the Financial Stability Report, released on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.

With real interest rates near historic highs, many emerging markets appear to have hit a natural peak in their tightening cycle, the Fund said, adding that in nations where borrowing costs are expected to be reduced rapidly, policymakers “should have the policy space to do so.”

Central banks will need to carefully manage this easing cycle, especially given the potential spillover effects should developed economies keep rates higher-for-longer. Higher interest rates in the US and Europe also pose challenges to low-income countries, which are being whiplashed by high borrowing costs and find it difficult to service debt in hard currencies, according to the report.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.