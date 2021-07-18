(Bloomberg) -- At least 15 people were killed as torrential rain uprooted trees and triggered mini landslides in India’s financial hub Mumbai.

Parts of the city recorded the heaviest July one-day showers in seven years, according to the weather office, which forecasts moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers over the next 48 hours.

A landslide caused a wall to collapse around midnight in the Mahul area, killing 12 and injuring two, Press Trust of India reported, citing rescue officials. Three others were killed when their huts caved in. Some roads were flooded overnight and trains were halted.

Colaba weather station reported 19.68 centimeters (7.748 inches) of rain in the 24 hours through 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai unit. That’s the highest since July 16, 2014.

Santacruz weather station recorded 23.49 centimeters of rain, highest since July 2, 2019, when showers were 37.52 centimeters.

