(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s economic recovery is facing new risks after the highest rainfall in at least three decades threatens a humanitarian crisis in the world’s fifth most populous nation.

Rainfall so far this year is running at more than 780% above average levels, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said in a text message. About 1,000 people have been killed, while thousands are without shelter and food in a crisis that has impacted 30 million people, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The central bank said earlier this week the heavy rain is a downside risk to growth, which was expected to be between 3% to 4% in the year starting July down from 6% last year. Millions of acres of farmland, including part of the prized cotton crop, have been destroyed in a country where the agricultural sector accounts for about a quarter of the economy.

The damage from rainfall this year could increase the nation’s current account deficit by $4.4 billion, according to JS Global Capital.

Pakistan has appealed to international donors for help to deal with the humanitarian fallout of the unprecedented rains. The South Asian nation is already struggling to emerge from a deep economic crisis. The International Monetary Fund meets on Monday and is expected to resume a $6 billion loan program for the country after Pakistan secured some aid from Arab nations.

Rainfall has exceeded levels recorded during catastrophic flash floods in 2010, which prompted $4.5 billion in support from the IMF, the United Nations, World Bank and Asian Development Bank, according to a report by Karachi-based JS Global Capital Ltd. The 2010 floods prompted Paktistan to introduce a 15% surchage on all income to fund additional costs for relief, restoration and prospective subsidies for the affected industries.

