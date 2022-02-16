(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. oil futures market is increasingly signaling that summer won’t bring any relief to surging energy prices.

The most telling sign is the spread between oil prices for delivery in April and those for delivery in May surging above $2 a barrel, the highest since 2018. The spread, between May and June also skyrocketed to the highest since at least 2007. Inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark U.S. crude futures are the lowest for this time of year since 2008 when U.S. crude was trading over $100 a barrel.

Cushing is one of the biggest oil storage hubs in the world and supply levels there sets the baseline for the U.S. oil price, against which critical products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel are priced. Americans are already paying the most for gasoline at the pump since the summer of 2014. Ongoing high fuel costs poses political risks for President Joe Biden, who has pledged to reduce energy costs.

While the decline in stockpiles might slow in March thanks to refiners halting operations for maintenance work, the drawdowns are expected to resume heading into the peak summer demand months, traders said.

Canadian oil-sands producers are expected to begin major turnarounds as early as next month and that could spur further declines in inventories at Cushing. Large volumes of Canadian crude are typically imported into the Midwest region, where Cushing sits.

Inventories at the hub last week plunged to 25.8 million barrels, the the lowest since September 2018, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

Physical oil markets across the world have tightened as stockpiles dwindle and consumption rebounds. The premium of Brent oil’s front-month contract to the second month -- known as prompt timespread -- expanded further after reaching the widest bullish backwardation structure since 2019 earlier this week.

