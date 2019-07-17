Through two days of hearings on the Hill and many, many questions, Democratic lawmakers came up with a number of ways to describe Libra, some of them outrageous, few of them flattering. Here are some of those moments from the hearings in the House and Senate:

Sherrod Brown called Libra "Monopoly money" and said it’s “delusional” to ask people to trust Facebook with their money

Katie Porter said Libra reminded her of "wildcat banks"

Bill Foster, worried about bugs and hackers, said Libra "will be an enormously fat target."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared Libra to scrip, the old “company store” currency

Brad Sherman said Libra might do more to harm the American people than 9/11

Maxine Waters asked why lawmakers should trust Facebook and compared the social network’s previous breaches to events at Wells Fargo and Equifax

Mark Warner asked whether Libra is a manifestation of the "catch-and-kill" approach Facebook has taken to block competition

Michael San Nicolas called the Libra association a "cabal"

And then there was David Marcus himself, who said that Libra will serve the un- and under-banked, but declined to say it will provide banking services.

It’s a payment service, he said.