Below are the highlights of South Africa’s 2020 medium-term budget policy statement presented by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in Cape Town on Wednesday.

State debt climbs, stabilizing in five years - achieved mainly through a freeze in state-worker pay

Government debt surges, with forecasts exceeding those in the June adjustments budget Gross debt is set to peak at 95.3% of GDP in 2025-26, from 81.8% this year That’s higher than the 87.4% peak that Mboweni predicted in June reached in 2023-24, albeit as the best-case scenario. The projections are well off the “active scenario” that the minister spoke of then “The probability of a debt trap – in which rising debt-service costs are increasingly paid from additional borrowing – has increased,” Treasury says in the budget statement Debt service costs seen at 18.3% of spending in 2023-24 compared with 12.9% now

The budget deficit narrows after this year’s jump Treasury sees the consolidated gap at 15.7% of GDP this year (the same as was predicted four months ago) It then narrows to 10.1% next year and 7.3% by 2023-24 Tax collection is seen 8.7 billion rand less than the June projection Treasury estimates tax increases of 5 billion rand in 2021-22, while acknowledging that the scope for raising taxes may be exhausted as evidence suggests they have a negative impact on economic growth The focus will be on reducing spending, with expenditure savings of 300 billion rand over three years compared with previous budget projections The bulk of that is from the state wage bill through a pay freeze for this year and the next three

The expected economic contraction for this year is 7.8%. That’s a bigger decline than forecast in June but still less than the central bank’s estimated 8.2% drop Expansion is seen at 3.3% next year and 1.7% in 2022

Financing needs ease after this year The national government borrowing requirement declines to 602.9 billion rand in 2021-22 from 774.7 billion rand Government doesn’t anticipate increasing auction levels this year, will continue with bond-switch program

South African Airways gets another 10.5 billion rand to help it restart, with the money being taken from other state departments Support for Eskom is reduced by 4.2 billion rand over the medium term



