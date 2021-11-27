(Bloomberg) -- It’s “very likely” the new coronavirus strain, omicron, has arrived in Germany, a state official said Saturday.

A traveler returning from South Africa on Friday night showed several symptoms typical of the new variant, Kai Klose, minister of social affairs in the German state of Hesse, said Saturday on Twitter, without providing more detail.

While the virus sample hasn’t been sequenced, there’s a “high level of suspicion” that the person has the new strain, Klose said. The traveler has been isolated at home.

Many people rushed to catch remaining flights before travel bans on several southern African countries were imposed.

