(Bloomberg) -- Hospital-bed maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is accused of wrongfully pulling the plug on a $375 million buyout of startup Bardy Diagnostics over changes to government reimbursement rates for its cardiac-monitoring system.Officials of Seattle-based Bardy asked a Delaware judge to force Batesville, Indiana-based Hill-Rom to complete the acquisition, saying the proposed Medicare-payment revisions don’t provide a proper legal basis for nixing the deal.“Hill-Rom is using the provisional reimbursement change and resulting uncertainty as a pretense to escape the deal it struck or to attempt to force (another) re-negotiation of the merger’s terms,” executives of closely held Bardy said in their Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit. The suit was filed Sunday and unsealed Monday.

Howard Karesh, a Hill-Rom spokesman, declined to comment on Bardy’s 32-page complaint. In a press release, the company said the prospect of “unexpected” reductions in Medicare reimbursements for patient-monitoring devices provided legitimate grounds to cancel.

The fight is the latest development in a round of recent acquisitions of health-care companies offering patient monitoring as part of a more than $2 billion market for such services. In January, Boston Scientific Corp. bought cardiac-monitoring firm Preventice.

Read More: Boston Scientific to Buy Preventice for Up to $1.2 BillionThe use of wearable devices to monitor health has surged recently, as Apple and Fitbit won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of their technology designed to help users monitor heart problems, such as arrhythmias.

Bardy’s cardiac monitor is placed on patients’ sternums to track activity and readings are uploaded to doctors’ computers for easy tracking.Officials of the startup said they were ready to close the deal last month under the merger agreement’s terms, but Hill-Rom executives refused to finalize the buyout because of the possibility of reimbursement-rate changes.

“The delay in closing will negatively affect” Bardy’s business, “the ability to finance its operations, and employee morale,” according to the suit.

The case is Bardy Diagnostics Inc. v. Hill-Rom Inc., 2021-0175, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

