(Bloomberg) -- Hillary Clinton personally signed off on a plan in 2016 to quietly pitch to the media the now-discredited theory that computer servers at Donald Trump’s company had a secret communications link with a Russian bank, her former campaign manager told a jury.

Robby Mook, a witness in the trial of a former Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI, on Friday testified that he and others at the campaign “weren’t totally confident” in the veracity of the server data, but they sent it to reporters anyway a few months before the election.

“All I remember is that she agreed with it,” Mook said of Clinton. “She thought we made the right decision.”

The purported server link between the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank was ultimately debunked by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Former campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann is now on trial for allegedly lying to the FBI when he said he wasn’t representing any client when he brought that claim to the agency’s attention in September 2016.

Mook testified that neither he nor anyone else at the campaign directed Sussmann to take the information to the FBI and that the main focus was tipping off the media.

That seemed justified because evidence of a suspected secret back-channel between Trump and Russia “was obviously incredibly alarming and concerning,” Mook said. If true, he said, then “that’s probably something the American people should know when they vote.”

At the time, Trump’s actions had raised questions, Mook said, including making “very favorable statements about Vladimir Putin, which was incredibly unusual for a Republican nominee.” Mook also noted Trump’s suggestion that the US leave the NATO military alliance and his “extensive business dealings in Russia.”

The server theory was supplied to the campaign by its law firm, Perkins Coie, which had outsourced some of its opposition research to Fusion GPS.

Earlier in the trial, other witnesses have said there was no desire to provide the information to the FBI, contrary to government claims that Sussmann lied when he said he wasn’t offering the tip on behalf of a client.

The Clinton campaign didn’t trust the FBI because then-Direct James Comey “broke protocol” and talked about the FBI probe into Clinton’s use of a private email server, Mook testified.

“Two or three of the most damaging days of the campaign were caused by James Comey, not Donald Trump,” Mook said. “We didn’t want to have anything to do with the organization at that time or engage them in that way.”

