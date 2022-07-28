(Bloomberg) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed US Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass in Los Angeles’ mayoral race Thursday, in the latest sign the Democratic party establishment is rallying around her campaign.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, praised Bass for “championing women’s rights and opportunities for young people.” Bass, a six-term congresswoman representing parts of south and west Los Angeles, has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Elizabeth Warren, among other Democrat politicians. She was also shortlisted as a running mate for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Bass pulled ahead of billionaire developer Rick Caruso as the frontrunner in the June primary. Caruso, who has positioned himself as a law-and-order candidate in a city suffering a crime wave, was endorsed by LA’s police union. He’s also won support from many celebrities and business people, including Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk.

Residents of the second-largest US city will decide between the two in a run off this November.

