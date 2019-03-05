Hillary Clinton Rules Out 2020 Bid But Vows to Keep Speaking Out

(Bloomberg) -- Hillary Clinton said she wouldn’t run for president in 2020 but vowed to keep speaking out as she lamented how polarized the country had become.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton told News 12 Westchester in an interview.

Clinton, a former Secretary of State who was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016, said she had met privately with many of the candidates in the already-crowded Democratic field. “I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” Clinton said.

“I’m going to do everything I can to help Democrats win back the White House,” she said.

