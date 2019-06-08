(Bloomberg) -- Hillary Clinton’s youngest brother, businessman Tony Rodham, 65, died Friday night, the former Secretary of State and presidential candidate announced in a tweet that called him “kind, generous & a wonderful husband.”

“It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him,” Clinton said.

Rodham is survived by wife Megan Madden and three children. He was previously married to Nicole Boxer, daughter of former Senator Barbara Boxer, Democrat of California.

No cause of death was given.

Rodham worked for the Democratic National Convention during Bill Clinton’s first presidential run in 1992, and also worked on his sister’s first campaign for the Democratic nomination, when she lost to Barack Obama.

To contact the reporter on this story: Maria Jose Valero in New York at mvalero3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.