Alternative asset managers Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and CDH Investments are in advanced talks to invest in GDS Holdings Ltd.'s data center business outside China, according to people familiar with the situation.

An agreement on a total investment of $500 million to $600 million may be reached as soon as the coming weeks, though no final decisions have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Other investors could also be involved in a deal, they said.

Shanghai-based GDS is expanding in Southeast Asia and has been contemplating selling a minority stake, Bloomberg News reported in February last year.

Representatives for Hillhouse, Boyu and CDH didn’t respond to requests for comment. GDS also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Private equity firms that traditionally focused on China are increasingly shifting their attention to other areas like Southeast Asia. Last month, Hillhouse bought Singapore-based business services provider InCorp Global from private equity firm TA Associates for an undisclosed amount.

GDS develops and operates dozens of data centers in cities including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to its website. As part of its expansion overseas, it is providing services at a third-party data center in Singapore and building facilities in Malaysia and Indonesia.

GDS’s American Depositary Receipts have fallen 59% in the past 12 months, valuing the company at about $1.2 billion. GDS also trades in Hong Kong and has considered a secondary listing in Singapore, Bloomberg reported previously.

