(Bloomberg) -- Hillhouse Chairman Zhang Lei said the next few years could produce the “best vintages for private equity” in Asia, as investors seek companies that can withstand the downturn and hold better bargaining power.

“The best companies are built in the worst possible challenging times,” said Zhang, founder of the investment house. Having had a good run, the region is seeing slower growth. Still, “you’re going to see the greatest companies in the making in this period of time.”

Hillhouse is known for investing in traditional companies, which use technology to improve business efficiency. Among them is Chinese shoe-retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd., which saw the pandemic hurting sales. AI Dream, another portfolio company which runs the Serta and King Koil mattress brands in China, was hit by the slowdown in the real estate industry.

While many of its portfolio companies are facing headwinds, Zhang said corporate management teams are maturing in the region. Those companies that form long-term plans with suppliers and distributors, in addition to leveraging technology, can withstand the downturn, gaining market shares through it.

“I’m trying to tell my management, you don’t need to be super smart, all you need to do is be consistent, be long term, steady hands and do the right things,” Zhang said at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Private capital raised in Asia-Pacific by the end of the third quarter this year totaled $67 billion, only 39% of last year’s amount, according to Preqin. Private equity funds, particularly those that focus on China, are raising substantially less than before, the researcher said in a Oct. 31 report.

Preqin forecasts that the region’s private capital is on course for the lowest fundraising in a decade.

Asia’s growth was to a large extent demand driven in the past, Zhang added. Now he is seeing supply-side consolidation. Still, companies in the region mostly have conservatively managed balance sheets and higher growth potentials, he said.

Under the challenging environment, Zhang said he expects other private asset classes to grow in Asia, including private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Within private credit, special situations funding will help provide new sources of financing for companies, whether they are expanding to new geographies or going through difficult reorganization, he said.

