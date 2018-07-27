(Bloomberg) -- Hillhouse Capital and KKR & Co. are among firms exploring a potential acquisition of Yum China Holdings Inc., the $14 billion U.S.-listed operator of KFC and Pizza Hut brands on the mainland, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firms are talking to banks about financing for a possible deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because details are private. Potential suitors could seek to form a consortium to jointly bid for the business, said the people.

Yum China shares rose 11 percent in U.S. trading Thursday, the most since its 2016 listing, after The Information reported Hillhouse’s interest, citing unidentified people.

Yum! Brands Inc. spun out the Chinese business less than two years ago after losing market share amid changing tastes and increased local competition in the world’s most populous country. The Shanghai-based firm has struggled to attract younger diners to its Pizza Hut restaurants, despite overhauling its mobile app, upgrading its menu and enlisting celebrities to tout the U.S. brand.

Deliberations about any potential bids are at an early stage, and they may not result in a deal, said the people. Representatives for Hillhouse and KKR declined to comment. An external representative for Yum China said in an email that the company doesn’t comment on rumors or market speculation “regarding these sorts of matters.”

McDonald’s Corp. agreed to sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong operations last year for about $1.7 billion. Chinese state-backed conglomerate Citic Ltd., Citic Capital Holdings and U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP bought an 80 percent holding that valued the business at as much as $2.08 billion.

