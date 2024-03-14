(Bloomberg) -- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Graduate Hotels, a lodging brand focused on college campuses, for $210 million.

Hilton will seek to help boost the brand, with Chief Executive Officer Chris Nassetta saying that the addressable market for Graduate is 400 to 500 hotels globally, according to a statement Thursday confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. There are currently more than 30 hotels in Graduate’s portfolio.

Graduate Hotels, backed by AJ Capital, opened its first locations in Athens, Georgia, and Tempe, Arizona, in 2014, according to its website. It focuses on locations near college campuses, including in the UK where it has hotels in Oxford and Cambridge. The brand is expected to open new hotels in cities including Austin and Princeton, New Jersey.

The deal marks a departure for Hilton, which has generally preferred to develop new brands internally. The company has launched brands such as Canopy and Tempo over the past decade.

“We have long had a high bar for adding brands to our portfolio, whether organically or through acquisition, and Graduate will be another driver of growth for us, presenting a unique opportunity to serve more guests in more sought-after destinations,” Nassetta said in the statement.

Hilton shares have climbed nearly 50% over the past 12 months through Wednesday’s close, outperforming a Bloomberg index of Americas lodging companies. The Graduate transaction is expected to close in the second quarter and AJ Capital will continue to own the underlying real estate.

