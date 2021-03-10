(Bloomberg) -- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is acquiring Diamond Resorts International Inc., the time-share company owned by Apollo Global Management Inc., in a stock deal with an equity value of about $1.4 billion, according to a statement Wednesday.

When the deal closes, Hilton Grand Vacations shareholders will own about 72% of the combined company with Apollo and other Diamond shareholders owning approximately 28%, according to the statement.

Hilton Grand shares dipped in early trading on the news. The stock had surged 29% this year through Tuesday’s close.

Diamond owns 92 resorts, while Hilton Grand has 62 properties, according to the statement.

The pandemic has battered the lodging business over the past year, keeping tourists and leisure travelers home. But vaccines have fueled optimism of a rebound in 2021.

Apollo took Diamond Resorts private in 2016 for $2.2 billion and made a bid to buy Hilton Grand Vacations three years later for about $40 a share. At the time, Elliott Management Corp. had built a position in Hilton Grand and was advocating for a sale before the company put itself on the block.

Blackstone Group Inc. also bid for Orlando-based Hilton Grand at the time, Bloomberg News reported.

Timeshare companies, which sell fractional stakes in vacation properties, have long catered to young families by offering units that include kitchens and extra bedrooms.

In January 2020, Las Vegas-based Diamond Resorts entered the Manhattan market in a bid to expand its appeal to millennials. Diamond had been courting younger travelers with concerts, live events and urban locations, and adding a New York property to expand that strategy.

(Updates with background on Hilton Grand and Diamond.)

