(Bloomberg) -- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. agreed to buy Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. in an all-cash deal for a total enterprise value of about $1.5 billion including net debt.

Hilton Grand Vacations will offer $75 for each share of Bluegreen’s Class A and Class B stock, according to a statement Monday.

The deal will combine two timeshare companies with resorts in cities including Charleston, South Carolina, and Las Vegas. With the transaction, Hilton Grand Vacations will boost its membership base to more than 740,000 owners and its resort portfolio to nearly 200 properties. Bluegreen also has a partnership with Bass Pro Shops.

“Bluegreen Vacations has a strong track record of demonstrated organic growth, a dedicated customer base of more than 200,000 members, and boasts key lead-generating strategic partnerships that will broaden our reach and diversify our tour flow,” Hilton Grand Vacations Chief Executive Officer Mark Wang said in the statement.

The transaction is expected to close during the first half of next year. Hilton Grand Vacations shares were down 1.2% to $36.80 at 8:14 a.m. in premarket trading Monday in New York. Bluegreen shares more than doubled to $72.81. Bluegreen stock closed at $35.52 on Friday.

