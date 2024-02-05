(Bloomberg) -- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is in talks to buy the Graduate Hotels brand, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The hotel company is discussing acquiring the brand, which is attached to more than 30 locations in the US and the UK, and wouldn’t involve taking on Graduate’s real estate, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information. A transaction hasn’t been finalized and talks could fall apart or another buyer may emerge.

Graduate Hotels, backed by AJ Capital Partners, opened its first locations in Athens, Georgia, and Tempe, Arizona, in 2014, and most recently debuted a Palo Alto hotel near Stanford University, according to its website. The brand focuses on locations near college campuses, including in the UK where it has hotels in Oxford and Cambridge.

Representatives for Hilton and AJ Capital Partners declined to comment.

Hilton has generally focused on developing new brands internally, while its competitors Marriott International Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corp. have used deals to expand their portfolios. But Hilton’s strategy may be changing now. The company was among potential buyers for the NoMad Hotels brand, Bloomberg reported last year.

Hilton, which is scheduled to report earnings later this week, has seen its stock climb 54% from the end of 2022 through Friday, outpacing the gains in a Bloomberg index of Americas lodging companies. Analysts at Baird suggested in a Feb. 4 note that the company’s surging stock price may make other avenues for capital deployment such as acquisitions more appealing.

