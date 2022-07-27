(Bloomberg) -- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares surged after the company’s second-quarter results showed the travel recovery has staying power.

The McLean, Virginia-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, beating an average analyst estimate of $1.05, according to a statement Wednesday. Hilton also raised its full-year guidance, giving investors confidence that recession fears aren’t limiting vacation planning or corporate travel budgets.

Shares climbed 4.8% to $125.96 at 9:39 a.m. in New York Wednesday. The stock had fallen 23% this year through Tuesday’s close, more than the 16% drop in a Bloomberg index of lodging companies.

Vacationers have been carrying the hotel industry through the pandemic, paying premium rates to crowd into beach resorts and roadside hotels. Demand for luxury stays has also picked up, with Hilton brands like Waldorf Astoria and Conrad outperforming the lower-rated properties that carried the company through the early days of the recovery.

Those trends have helped push prices higher, with average daily rates increasing 28% to $154.92 in the second quarter. Occupancy, meanwhile, rose 12%. Revenue per available room, a key hospitality industry metric, was down 2.1% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Hilton now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share between $4.21 and $4.46, up from previous guidance for a range of $3.77 to $4.02.

Traditionally, leisure travel slows at the end of the summer, leaving hotels dependent on corporate road warriors to pick up the slack. That makes Hilton’s move to increase guidance important, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst David Katz said in a note, because “it reflects confidence for the remainder of 2022.”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., which reported second-quarter results after the close of trading Tuesday, also raised its outlook after posting profit that beat estimates. Shares of that hotel company jumped 2.4% to $70.93.

“We kicked off our high-demand summer season with the strongest Memorial Day we’ve ever experienced, as guests traveled further, stayed longer and spent more at our hotels than they did pre-pandemic,” Geoffrey Ballotti, Wyndham’s president and chief executive officer, said in the statement Tuesday.

