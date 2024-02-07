(Bloomberg) -- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares rose after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as the post-pandemic travel economy continued to favor lodging companies.

Hilton, led by Chief Executive Office Christopher Nassetta, reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 in the fourth quarter of 2023. That compares with the average analyst estimate of $1.57, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares climbed 0.7% on Wednesday to close at $196.03, the highest since the company’s initial public offering in 2013.

Hotel companies have recovered from the lows of the pandemic when travel froze up and international tourism has boosted results recently. Hilton’s revenue per available room, a key profitability metric, increased by 5.7% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Hilton has been hunting for deals as a way to use capital. The company, which has generally sought to build brands internally, is in talks to acquire the campus-focused brand Graduate Hotels, and is also a potential buyer for NoMad Hotels, Bloomberg has reported.

Hilton shares have surged by 55% since the beginning of 2023, outpacing a 38% increase in a Bloomberg index of Americas lodging companies.

