(Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg said an extensive rebuttal from Gautam Adani’s eponymous conglomerate against the US short seller’s claims of widespread corporate malfeasance ignored all its key allegations and was “obfuscated by nationalism.”

The 413-page statement issued by the Adani Group on Sunday failed to specifically answer 62 of Hindenburg’s 88 questions, the short seller said early India Monday, and conflated the company’s “meteoric rise” and the wealth of Asia’s richest man “with the success of India itself.”

“We disagree,” Hindenburg’s statement said. “To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation.”

Adani Seeks to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg Rebuttal

Adani is attempting to calm investors as it presses ahead with a $2.5 billion share sale and stem a stock rout that has erased more than $50 billion from his group’s market value. The conglomerate said most of the 88 questions raised by Hindenburg Research have already been addressed in public disclosures and called the US firm’s conduct “nothing short of a calculated securities fraud under applicable law.” It also repeated a threat of legal action.

Adani is perceived by critics as being close to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has sought to portray Hindenburg’s charges against his conglomerate as an attack against his home country. The tycoon has often aligned his businesses with Modi’s development goals, building capital-intensive infrastructure such as ports and airports.

“This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India,” Adani said in its response.

