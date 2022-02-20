(Bloomberg) --

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd’s England-based unit won a contract from Britain’s Health Security Agency to provide customer support to U.K. citizens for Covid-19 contact tracing, the company said in an exchange filing Sunday.

The U.K. Health Security Agency is in charge of test-and-trace for Covid-19 cases for Britain’s National Health Service.

The contract, worth 21 billion rupees ($281 million), is Hinduja Global Solutions’s “biggest-ever win in the public sector to date,” the company said in a statement Sunday. The firm added that it would employ 2,000 people for an initial period of two years to assist with Covid-19 test-and-trace operations.

“This contract will assist with future contact tracing needs for Covid-19 and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic,” the company said in the statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government reiterated Sunday his intention to end the U.K.’s remaining Covid-19 restrictions, saying he would lay out a plan this week for “living with Covid.” Johnson earlier this month said he plans to end the legal requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive.

